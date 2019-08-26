Barcelona have issued an apology on Twitter after facing a backlash over a tweet sent out following their 5-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

An image of summer signing Junior Firpo was accompanied by a caption of: “Junior knows” as he held up his hand, signifying the number of goals scored during the game.

Given he arrived from Betis this summer and subsequently made his debut against his former club at the weekend, fans from both clubs slammed the tweet as they believe that it showed a lack of class from Barcelona, and specifically the person in charge of their Twitter account.

With that in mind, the Catalan giants have now apologised for it, as seen below, albeit the original tweet is still up, as they have insisted that they meant no disrespect with their attempt at some humour.

Some will argue that it was merely that and nothing more, but ultimately for a club of their stature and prestige, it could be argued that they don’t need to try and be so funny on their social media channels to appeal to a specific audience.

In turn, they may well choose to show more class moving forward, or at the very least, not look to mock their opponents in the future after securing a win.