A contingent of Barcelona officials will reportedly travel to France tomorrow to try and strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Neymar.

The 27-year-old left the Catalan giants in 2017 and has gone on to enjoy a prolific stint with the reigning Ligue 1 champions after scoring 51 goals in 58 games.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless Luis Suarez reaction to Lionel Messi’s son celebration blooper in Barcelona vs Real Betis

It came after a glittering spell at the Nou Camp where he established himself as one of the top players in Europe and won countless trophies, and speculation has been rife this summer over a possible return to Spain.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona officials will travel to Paris on Tuesday to present their latest offer for Neymar, and it could well be the last bid they make this summer to prise the Brazilian superstar back to the club.

It’s added that a strategy was put in place following an internal meeting on Monday, while Mundo Deportivo note that there are different formulas being considered involving a player swap deal as well as an initial loan move with an obligation to buy outright.

Time will tell whether or not the two parties can reach an agreement this week, as time is certainly running out with the transfer deadline for most of the major European leagues fast approaching next week.

As reported by AS, Neymar’s recent social media activity is said to have given a clue about his intentions, dropping a hint that he could favour a second spell at Barcelona.

Nevertheless, that isn’t going to move him closer to a reunion, as ultimately it would now all seemingly hinge on the meeting on Tuesday to determine whether or not there are grounds for the two clubs to continue negotiations with less than a week remaining before the window closes.

PSG are fast running out of time to sign a replacement if Neymar does leave, and the general tone in the report from Mundo Deportivo above would suggest that a return to Barcelona seems unlikely at this stage.