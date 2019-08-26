Liverpool or Man City for the title? Danny Murphy predicts the top four with bold claim, plus good news for Man United

Pundit Danny Murphy has predicted the top four for the season ahead as he tips Liverpool to finally win the Premier League ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The Reds ran City extremely close last season, finishing just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side and amassing their highest ever points tally in the process.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then dusted themselves down from their title disappointment and won the Champions League final, lifting the European Cup for the sixth time in their history.

City will probably be slight favourites to win the title again this term, but Murphy has a feeling they might put more of their focus into finally winning the Champions League.

Europe’s biggest club competition is a trophy that’s evaded City, and it’s perfectly possible that they’ll prioritise that and allow Liverpool to take advantage domestically.

Elsewhere, Murphy believes Tottenham will be high finishers again as he tips them to come third, while he makes a big call on the race for fourth.

Despite their unconvincing start, Murphy thinks Manchester United will beat the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to the final Champions League qualification place.

“I think Liverpool will win the league this year. Only one club had done it three times on the trot and I think Man City will be so Champions League focused,” Murphy told the Daily Mirror.

“So I’m going Liverpool, City and then Tottenham, I think they’ll take third.

“I actually think fourth will go to Man United. I think Chelsea will do all right and Frank Lampard is a great appointment.

“But United have gone big in the market and the quality they have in the final third – I mean there is doom and gloom around them, but I think they’ll surprise a few.”