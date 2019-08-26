Premier League team of the week: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City stars selected by BBC pundit

There were some surprising results in the Premier League this weekend and it’s reflected in some of the selections by Garth Crooks in his team of the week for the BBC.

Once you get past his now trademark overly attacking formation, there’s some players that you wouldn’t have expected to see before the results in the third round of fixtures:

In particular the two Newcastle players who were instrumental in their 1-0 victory over Spurs yesterday afternoon. Paul Dummett is often seen as not being good enough for the top level but he was outstanding. Despite a couple of flappy moments from Dubravka he was also excellent.

Gary Cahill looks like he could be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace after being their defensive rock in the shock win at Old Trafford. He cleared and blocked everything that came his way and is well worth his inclusion.

Tammy Abraham has also endured a difficult start to the season especially after his decisive penalty miss against Liverpool. He was up against a weaker opponent this week but he still scored twice and played an instrumental role in delivering Frank Lampard’s first Premier League win in charge of Chelsea.

Man City and Liverpool both ran out 3-1 winners this weekend and Salah and Aguero were the key men in both victories. The Egyptian was particularly impressive as he took advantage of David Luiz to tear through Arsenal, while the Argentine scored two goals in the victory over Bournemouth.

Of course all players are worthy of their inclusions but you can’t help but feel Crooks line-up might be a bit exposed in the wider areas!