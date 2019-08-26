Man Utd have reportedly held further talks with Inter over an exit for Alexis Sanchez with just days remaining ahead of the transfer deadline in Italy.

The window will close on September 2, and so if a deal is to be done for Sanchez to leave United, progress will be needed sooner rather than later.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, further talks have been held between the two clubs, and Anthony Martial’s possible injury setback won’t scupper a departure for Sanchez.

It’s added that Inter are willing to pay €5m of Sanchez’s €12m yearly wage, and so it will be down to Man Utd to pay the rest if they wish to green light an exit this summer.

Given that they’ve already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer, it could be argued that the Red Devils are running a real risk of not having enough quality and depth available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to help him compete on multiple fronts if they green light Sanchez’s exit too.

Nevertheless, he has been bitterly disappointing since his move from Arsenal in January 2018, and so perhaps they feel as though they must take the opportunity to offload him while they can.

The Chilean international has made 45 appearances for Man Utd, while managing to contribute just five goals and nine assists in those outings.