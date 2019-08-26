Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly in ongoing discussions over the possibility of Ivan Rakitic and Emre Can swapping clubs this summer.

Neither of the pair were named in the respective starting line-ups at the weekend as they were forced to settle for a place on the bench.

In turn, that has seemingly added fuel to the fire over speculation of possible exits before the deadline next week, with Sport Mediaset noting that Barcelona and Juventus are continuing talks over a possible swap deal involving the pair.

It would come as a surprise to see Rakitic leave given he has been so influential for the Catalan giants since he joined from Sevilla, making 50 or more appearances in each campaign he’s been at the Nou Camp.

As for Can, he featured heavily last season after moving on a free from Liverpool, but the change in coach with Maurizio Sarri replacing Massimiliano Allegri this summer, the German international is seemingly set to drop down the pecking order in Turin.

If both players are set to struggle for regular playing time as they don’t feature in their respective coach’s plans moving forward, then a swap deal would seem to make sense for all parties concerned.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached though before next Monday, as ultimately the report insists that talks are merely ongoing at this point and the possibility of a swap deal isn’t being ruled out.