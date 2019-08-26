Pundit Graeme Souness believes Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino must be preparing for the transfer exit of Christian Eriksen after continuing to leave him out of his starting XI.

The Denmark international was notably benched for the opening day win over Aston Villa, and once again for the defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

This comes as Eriksen heads ever closer to the end of his contract at Tottenham, with the 27-year-old free to negotiate a move to a foreign club for next season from January onwards.

The Daily Star have linked the former Ajax man with the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with La Liga clubs still able to make signings for another week.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen definitely will get his move, but Souness thinks there must be conversations going on behind the scenes that are leading Pochettino not to use him more at the moment.

“Are they preparing for life without him? The manager is probably thinking in the back of his head that this transfer window is still open in Europe. If he doesn’t leave in this window, I think we’ll see him more,” he told Sky Sports, as quoted by football.london.

“I think right now, I’d imagine there are conversations. The agents not sitting on his hands, he’ll be trying to get his player away, so there will be conversations taking place and I’m sure Spurs and Daniel Levy will be aware of that.”

Spurs fans will hope this can be settled quickly as it would be good to either move on from Eriksen or simply get him back into the team so he can influence matches as he has done so many times for the club.