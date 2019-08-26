Tottenham star offered five-year contract as he closes in on transfer exit

The Spurs midfield is starting to look a bit packed following the Summer signings of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, so it’s not a great surprise to see that some players could be on the way out. According to reports one of those could be Vincent Wanyama who has a big offer to move to Belgium.

The Sun has reported that Belgian giants Club Brugge are prepared to break their transfer record and wage structure to offer the Kenyan a five year deal to sign for them. They report the Belgian’s would pay a transfer fee of around £13.5m and he would earn £65k per week.

The story also credits his former side Celtic with an interest but if those figures are remotely accurate then there’s zero chance Neil Lennon’s team could afford to come close to matching them.

He was an important player in his first season at Spurs but he only played in 13 Premier League games last year and it could be even fewer this year if he was to stay.

He only turned 28 this Summer so you would imagine he would have a good few years left at a high level. The offer of a five year deal would give him great security and could be an attractive proposition.

He may be looking to wait and see if Brugge make the group stages of the Champions League before deciding on the move. They look likely to go through as they take a 1-0 lead into their second leg at home to Austrian side LASK next week.

The Belgian transfer window is open until next weekend so he has time to wait until after that game to make his decision.