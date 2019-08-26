Real Madrid have reportedly struck a deal to beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham to the transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Don Balon claim Los Blancos have seen off these big names for the young Dutchman’s signature, though the deal, worth roughly £50million, plus potential add-ons, will not go through until next summer.

Van de Beek has been a big hit during his time at Ajax and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club such as Real Madrid.

The report explains that Van de Beek would replace Luka Modric at the Bernabeu, and one has to wonder what this means for the Spanish giants’ previous links with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Diario Gol continue to link the France international as a top target for Los Blancos, though it is perhaps unlikely the Red Devils are going to let him go any time soon.

Van de Beek seems a more realistic and cheaper option for Madrid, but it will be interesting to see if other clubs join the chase for Pogba after his relatively unhappy time at Old Trafford.