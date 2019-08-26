Video: Antonio Candreva scores sensational goal with thunderbolt from distance in Inter win

Antonio Conte enjoyed a superb start to life as Inter coach on Monday night with his side securing a 4-0 win over Lecce in their Serie A season opener.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi set the Nerazzurri on their way, while Romelu Lukaku netted on his debut for the Italian giants.

However, they saved the best till last even though the other goals were filled with quality too, as Antonio Candreva produced this incredible effort from a long way out to find the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

The Italian stalwart gave the goalkeeper no chance as his strike flew into the goal with ridiculous pace and accuracy, and he may well have already produced a strong contender for goal of the season in Serie A.

As for Inter though, they couldn’t have asked for a more positive start, and they’ll be delighted that they may well have sent out an early message of intent to their rivals, albeit the fact that it was against newly-promoted Lecce could see it downplayed to an extent.

Inter 4-0 Lecce (Antonio Candreva) with possible the goal of the season already. With a shot that dipped and swerved into the top corner ? pic.twitter.com/lx0K1lW3pj — InterYaMedia (@InterYaMedia) August 26, 2019