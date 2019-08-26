Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku trolled by these Man Utd fans after awful first touch on Inter debut

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Inter debut on Monday night, but these Man Utd fans still found a reason to troll him after his exit this summer.

The Belgian forward was heavily criticised for his poor first touch during his time at Old Trafford, and unfortunately for him, things don’t appear to have improved after moving to Italy.

SEE MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku pounces on chance to score goal on Inter debut

As seen in the video below, Lukaku attempted to bring a pass under control but failed to do so as it was eventually cleared by the opposition.

He did have the last laugh though, as he bagged a goal on his debut in the second half to make it 3-0 on the night, with Antonio Conte’s side securing three points to start the new Serie A campaign.

It was an ideal start for Lukaku after finding the back of the net though, having wasted little time in opening his account for his new side.

