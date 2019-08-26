Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a sublime double as LA derby ends in a 3-3 draw

In a match that many billed as Zlatan vs Carlos Vela, it was the Swedish star who gave the better performance in a cracking 3-3 draw. Both men scored but Zlatan’s intelligent play stood out as Vela often tried to do it all himself.

His first came in only the second minute as he latched onto a through ball and slammed the ball in at the near post with a brilliant left footed finish:

His second was even better as he makes the keeper look foolish by sitting him down before slotting the ball into the empty net:

It was Vela who had the last laugh as he scored the equaliser to make it 3-3 with a nice finish before going off injured:

LAFC were the team who looked like getting a winner as the game went on but they had to settle for a draw in a game that was a genuinely excellent advert for MLS.