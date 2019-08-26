Aaron Wan-Bissaka has settled in well at Man Utd so far, but he admits that he finds it tough in training going up against the forwards in the squad.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 21-year-old arrived from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal this summer, and has gone on to feature in all three Premier League games thus far.

It’s been a mixed start for the Red Devils as a whole with a win, one draw and one defeat in those three outings, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his summer signings help them continue to move in the right direction.

The step up from Palace will undoubtedly have been a tough challenge for Wan-Bissaka, but he sounds as though he’s relishing the battles in training and has singled out Anthony Martial as the toughest player to cope with.

“I’m up against Anthony [Martial] a lot,” he told the club’s official site. “It’s tough, but you take the positives. It helps both of us. Playing against someone with quick feet like him, you can’t not learn. Our attackers have all got a lot of pace, so you just have to be concentrated and focused for their next move all the time.”

That will undoubtedly help with his development and improvement on an individual basis, as going up against players of that quality will prepare him for tests to come on the big stages.

As will getting important advice from more experienced teammates, with the former Palace starlet revealing that Paul Pogba was among those to help him settle this summer.

“The older players help me a lot,” he added. “Paul Pogba has advised me a lot. That first game in Perth, he was telling me the same thing everyone has: you’re here for a reason, play your game, play without fear, get up and down – that’s what I put into my head.”

Time will tell if he can go from strength to strength and firmly establish himself as one of the top performers for Man Utd, but the early signs are promising and his teammates are playing their part in helping him improve.