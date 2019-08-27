AC Milan transfer news: €40m Plan B eyed to bolster attack, loan exit close

AC Milan have reportedly switched their focus to Everton Soares as a possible alternative target to Angel Correa with the deadline fast approaching.

The Rossoneri’s season got off to a nightmare start with defeat at Udinese on Sunday, and so they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Brescia at home before the international break.

However, with just a few days remaining in the transfer window, coach Marco Giampaolo could yet see more reinforcements arrive to add to the five summer signings already secured.

As noted by respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have re-ignited their interest in Everton as they continue to struggle to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid for Correa.

It’s noted though that the Brazilian forward will cost around €40m, and given the complexity of a possible deal, they may well have left it too late to get everything done in time ahead of the deadline on Monday.

Time will tell if that’s the case and whether or not they return to Correa, but ultimately if Giampaolo is to continue with his preferred 4-3-1-2 system, he’ll need a player capable of coming in for Samu Castillejo as the second striker and offering more of a threat in the final third.

That’s not the only transfer news that Di Marzio provided for Milan fans on Tuesday as he added that Diego Laxalt is closing in on a loan exit to join Torino before the deadline.

An option to buy is expected to be included and it’s noted that the Granata are expected to pay the Uruguayan international’s full salary while on loan.

Time will tell what business Milan get done in the coming days, but it certainly could involve an attacking star joining while Laxalt may well be on his way out with both Theo Hernandez and Ricardo Rodriguez ahead of him in the pecking order.