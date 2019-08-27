Agreement reached: Man Utd ace tipped to seal imminent loan exit

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter over a deal which will send Alexis Sanchez to Italy on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has been bitterly disappointing since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal in January 2018, contributing just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial set to play leading roles this season, it seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will see his attacking options depleted further after Romelu Lukaku’s exit on transfer deadline day in England to join Inter.

Now, according to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Belgian forward will be joined by a familiar face as it has been reported that an agreement has been reached between Man Utd and Inter over a loan deal for Sanchez.

It’s added that it will not include an obligation to buy at the end of the season, and so there is a chance that Sanchez could return to Old Trafford next summer.

On one hand, United may well see it as an opportunity to move him out for a year given he has been so poor for them.

However, losing both Lukaku and Sanchez will undoubtedly leave them light up front, and if they do suffer injuries in the coming months, it could leave Solskjaer in a very difficult position.

For now though, Di Marzio adds that Sanchez will complete the formalities of his move tomorrow while also arranging a medical, as Antonio Conte looks set to add another key reinforcement to his squad.

Inter made a positive start to the new Serie A season after a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday night, and adding another quality player like Sanchez will only help them get stronger.