Paris Saint Germain have made contact with Juventus to discuss a possible deal for Mario Mandzukic, who was also targeted by Manchester United this summer.

As per Metro Sport, Mandzukic came close to joining the Red Devils at the start of August, but a transfer ultimately failed to materialise before the English window slammed shut.

The Croatian striker joined Juve from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has since managed to score 43 goals in 160 appearances for the Serie A giants across all competitions.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG have now made an approach for the 33-year-old, who has yet to make a final decision on his future.

The report states that the French champions have opened talks with Juve and Mandzukic is now considering their proposal ahead of the European transfer deadline on September 2.

The Croatia international was left on the bench as the Bianconeri opened their account for the new Serie A season with a 1-0 win at Parma on Saturday, fueling rumours of his imminent exit.

United might be considering a fresh swoop for Mandzukic in January, but if he joins PSG in the next few days their chances of securing his services will be all but gone.

Despite approaching the latter stages of his career, the ex-Atletico star remains a world-class forward capable of scoring goals and bringing others into play – exactly the kind of player United are lacking at the moment.

BBC Sport reports that PSG’s need is even greater than the Red Devils’ at the moment though, with star duo Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani out of action for three and four weeks respectively through injury.

Thomas Tuchel could certainly use some extra reinforcements up front and Mandzukic would be an excellent late addition to his squad, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will agree to the move.