Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has refused to completely rule out the prospect of coming out of retirement in a couple of months.

While the Dutchman, also formerly of the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, believes it’s unlikely he will do so, his response to being asked about the possibility was to say “Never say never”.

Robben is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, having enjoyed a long and successful career at the highest level, and bowing out at the top with Bayern at the end of last season, rather than following the modern trend of spending a couple of years in lesser leagues such as China, Qatar and similar.

Still, some would have been surprised to see the 35-year-old hang up his boots a little early, as he still looked a quality player capable of going on for a few years more in his final campaign at the Allianz Arena.

Here's Arjen Robben scoring the same goal over and over again. Same trick, no stopping it.pic.twitter.com/Z5yjekJaPB — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) July 4, 2019

Well, it seems there’s some small hope we could see Robben back on the pitch again if this interview is anything to go by…

“I always say: never say never,” Robben told NPO Radio 1.

“Maybe in one or two months I’ll have a strange feeling that I miss the whole thing too much and will decide I have to go back.

“But, of course, it doesn’t get any easier the longer you’re retired. I do not rate the chances [of returning] very highly.”