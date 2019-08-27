Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he was left baffled by Unai Emery’s tactics in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners lined up in a diamond formation at Anfield, which worked well initially before the Reds eventually took control and strolled to victory.

Wright, however, says he’s confused by Emery’s thinking with the change in formation as he feels it clearly played into Liverpool’s hands, giving more space to their attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

“It was one of the things that I was baffled by,” Wright told BBC 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro.

“Before the game I was hoping to see Lacazette, Pepe and Aubameyang as I believe that Liverpool playing with a high line were there for the taking and I was really excited about that.

“And then to see the diamond or triangle given up space to Alexander-Arnold and Robertson was confusing for me.

“I thought against Liverpool it was a tactic that was handing them the incentive and I thought we played a bit too deep.

“The chances we got were mistakes from Liverpool and in the main Liverpool were in control of that.

“I would rather we just go there with potency that we have and show them this is what Arsenal are about now. This is how we are moving forward but it was a confusing one for me.”

Arsenal made a strong start to the season before their defeat to Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if summer signings such as Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos can help lift the club back into the top four.

Despite the squad generally looking a bit stronger after a decent summer in the transfer market, the jury is still out on Emery after a slightly unconvincing start to his reign as AFC manager.

The Spanish tactician certainly looked to get it wrong at a crucial time in the defeat to Liverpool.