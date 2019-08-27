Arsenal set asking price for star to seal late summer transfer in potentially risky move

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Nacho Monreal to Real Sociedad this summer if he pushes to leave the Emirates Stadium before the European transfer deadline.

La Liga clubs and others have until September 2nd to make new signings, even though that deadline has already been and gone for Premier League sides.

Still, with Arsenal having signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer, it seems they’re prepared to let Monreal go as long as they receive a fee of around £3million for the veteran Spaniard, according to the Sun.

The 33-year-old will be a free agent next summer anyway, so it might well make sense for Arsenal to cash in on him while they can, even if it is only for a fairly small fee.

Some would argue, though, that the Gunners would be taking quite a big risk letting Monreal go now as Tierney is currently injured.

And, according to the Sun, the Scotland international will not be fit to play until October, meaning the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac may have to cover on the left-hand side until then.

Monreal has been a solid performer during his time in north London, but it may be that his Premier League career is now coming to an end.