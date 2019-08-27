Menu

Pundit selects controversial Arsenal-Tottenham combined XI and these fans are unimpressed

Pundit Danny Mills has gone for just two Arsenal players in his combined XI with Tottenham ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby.

The Gunners host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium having made the slightly better start to the new season, though it is Mauricio Pochettino’s side who have generally had the upper-hand in the last few years.

Arsenal used to finish above Tottenham every season but have now failed to do so since 2015/16, while Spurs have also reached the Champions League final since then.

Mills, however, is unsurprisingly taking a bit of a battering on Twitter after naming only Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos alongside nine other Tottenham players in his line up, as revealed by the Sun.

In fairness, it’s a close call with any other Arsenal players, even if there is an argument for getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into that front three, perhaps over Son Heung-min, while Lucas Torreira is probably a decent shout to have over Harry Winks.

Kieran Tierney should, with time, be in over Danny Rose, but is yet to play for AFC due to having an injury when he arrived from Celtic this summer.

Here’s some bemused reaction to Mills’ line up…

