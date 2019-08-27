Approach made: Barcelona given tempting opportunity to make surprise profit on squad player

Barcelona have reportedly been approached by Marseille over the potential transfer of midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer.

The Chile international only joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer, but could now leave for around €25million – a profit for the Catalan giants if the deal goes through, according to Don Balon.

The issue, however, is that Vidal himself is supposedly not at all keen on playing in Ligue 1, making the move look pretty unlikely at the moment, according to Don Balon.

The report states Vidal wants to spend at least another season at the Nou Camp, despite him not looking an automatic starter under Ernesto Valverde.

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old can be forced out so Barca can complete this tempting deal, though of course they may also prefer to keep this experienced and useful squad player.

Vidal came off the bench to score in the 5-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday evening.