Bid rejected: Liverpool turn down loan offer for talented youngster

Liverpool have reportedly snubbed a loan offer from Fiorentina for youngster Bobby Duncan, with the Reds said to be keen to keep him at Anfield.

The 18-year-old showed his potential at youth level last season with 25 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Liverpool star in line for possible October return from injury

However, given the level of competition and quality available to Jurgen Klopp in the attacking third at senior level, question marks will naturally be raised over the youngster’s ability to gain experience and playing time at Anfield.

In turn, a loan move elsewhere would make sense for him to continue his development and to improve his all-round game to return to Liverpool a better player, but it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be heading to Italy this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have rejected a loan offer from Fiorentina, as it’s noted that they wanted the option to sign Duncan outright for just £1.6m if his temporary stint was a success.

In their defence, that doesn’t seem to be the sensible decision as ultimately he possesses a lot of potential and could be worth much more in the future if he is eventually shipped out by the Merseyside giants rather than pushing for a breakthrough under Klopp.

In turn, he’ll likely now remain with Liverpool for the foreseeable future, although it remains to be seen if Fiorentina return with an improved offer to test their resolve as based on the Mail’s report above, the Premier League giants were far from impressed with their initial bid.