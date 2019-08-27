Blow for Solskjaer: Man Utd ace tipped to miss Southampton clash with injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly likely be without Anthony Martial for Man Utd’s trip to face Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, which ended a relatively positive start to the new Premier League campaign.

However, as noted by The Guardian, they’ll certainly have to do so without Luke Shaw who is expected to be sidelined for around a month after picking up a hamstring injury, but there is said to be more bad news for Solskjaer on the injury front too.

It’s added that the expectation is that Martial will be absent for the Saints encounter with a thigh injury, and time will tell whether or not he’ll miss further playing time after that once the full extent of the setback is clearer.

Fortunately though, the international break does follow this weekend’s fixture, and so that should give him additional time to recover without missing games.

The 23-year-old has made a positive start to the new season with two goals and an assist in three outings in the league, and so especially with Romelu Lukaku leaving to join Inter coupled with ongoing speculation that Alexis Sanchez could follow him to Italy, as per Sky Sports, it has been down to the likes of Martial and Marcus Rashford to lead the line.

Now Solskjaer will face a problem that he will have been wary of, as with the lack of quality depth in the final third, it will now raise the question mark as to who will fill the void should Martial be ruled out.

Sanchez is still a United player for now and so he could be an option before the transfer deadline in Italy passes on Monday, while youngster Mason Greenwood is perhaps knocking on the door for a bigger opportunity as well.

It’s not ideal for Man Utd though, and it remains to be seen if they struggle as a result against Southampton.