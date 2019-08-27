Video: Pundit makes prediction on when Solskjaer could be sacked by Manchester United

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has discussed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s situation at Manchester United after a dire run of form since he landed the manager’s job permanently.

The Norwegian tactician made a fine start when he initially came in as interim boss last season, but is now on a run of just three wins in his last fifteen games.

In the video above, Burley thinks the indecisive nature of Ed Woodward and co. at Man Utd could buy Solskjaer some time.

However, the pundit makes it clear that he does not believe the former Red Devils striker is the right man for the job and that he may not last that long after Christmas.