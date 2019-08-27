Chelsea misfit emerges as top target for Euro giants, Lampard could face key decision

Roma have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi as their priority target to bolster Daniel Fonseca’s attacking options this season.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2016, but has made just 53 appearances for the club since while also spending time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

Given Chelsea’s transfer ban this past summer, Frank Lampard wasn’t able to stamp his mark on the squad as he would perhaps have liked, and so he has had to work with the options available.

Batshuayi has yet to feature this season with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud amongst the goals so far, and now Tuttomercatoweb report that Chelsea could have a decision to make as Roma are keen on the Belgian striker.

It’s noted that he is seen as their top option to add quality depth behind Edin Dzeko, with Nikola Kalinic being eyed as a Plan B if they fail to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

In turn, it remains to be seen as to whether Lampard is willing to give an exit the green light as ultimately he’s already short of depth to compete on multiple fronts and keeping Batshuayi would seem like the sensible decision.

Nevertheless, if Tammy Abraham can build on his brace against Norwich City this past weekend coupled with Giroud’s experience and quality off the bench, perhaps Batshuayi is only likely to have limited playing time again this season anyway.

In the event of injuries or loss of form though, it may be a sensible idea from Chelsea and Lampard to keep him to add a different dynamic up top if needed.