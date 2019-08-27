Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided a slightly worrying injury update on Pedro ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash with Sheffield United this weekend.

The Spanish winger picked up a hamstring injury in the warm-up just before the win over Norwich City, with Ross Barkley having to replace him in Lampard’s starting line up for that game.

Speaking about Pedro now, Lampard admits the 32-year-old looks a doubt for Chelsea’s next game, though he hopefully won’t be out for much longer than that.

“Pedro picked up a hamstring injury and we will assess the severity of it over the next couple of days, but I think it will be tough for him to be back for next week at first glance,” Lampard is quoted by the club’s official site.

“We obviously then have the international break, so that might help, but we will be trying to get him back as quickly as possible because he’s an important player.”

CFC could definitely do with keeping as many of their attacking players fit as possible, with that proving something of a problem area for the west London giants this season.

Eden Hazard’s summer move to Real Madrid and the club’s transfer ban has left Lampard without too many options up front, and Pedro remains an important part of this squad.

Chelsea can take heart, however, from the fine starts made by youngsters like Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount so far this season.