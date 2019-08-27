Talks ongoing: Chelsea softening stance over player’s transfer away

Chelsea remain in talks with Monaco over allowing Tiemoue Bakayoko to rejoin his old club on loan before the end of the transfer window.

The France international has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, and it seems like he could be set to leave again after spending last season on loan at AC Milan.

Despite Chelsea being initially reluctant to loan Bakayoko out rather than sell him, it seems their stance is softening as negotiations continue, according to RMC, as translated by Get French Football News.

The 25-year-old seems unlikely to have a future at Chelsea, so the west Londoners will be hoping any loan spell he has now can put him in the shop window and attract buyers.

Frank Lampard has plenty of other options in midfield at the moment, with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount all ahead of Bakayoko in the pecking order.

CFC also have Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return from injury later this season.