Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets has joined Dutch club FC Twente on loan until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Camp Nou before graduating to the senior squad in 2017, but he has since only managed to appear in two first-team matches.

However, the Spaniard did feature prominently for Barcelona B in Segunda Division B last season, racking up 30 appearances in total and scoring once.

Barcelona confirmed on their official website on Tuesday that Busquets has completed a transfer away from the club, in order to continue his development at the highest possible level.

The report states that Twente do not have the option to sign the young starlet permanently next year, with his current contract at Camp Nou set to run until 2021, which includes a €200 million buy-out clause.

??? [ÚLTIMA HORA] Acord amb el FC Twente holandès per a la cessió d’Oriol Busquets per una temporada sense opció de compra. ? https://t.co/dPcCQ7PFCw ? Molta sort Oriol en aquesta nova etapa!#BarçaB #ForçaBarça?? pic.twitter.com/EydTUJ7Mfn — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) August 27, 2019

Busquets plays in the same position as his namesake Sergio, who has cemented his status as a Barcelona legend after over a decade of trophy-laden service.

The Spanish champions obviously believe that Oriol can reach the same heights in the coming years if their valuation of the player is anything to go by, but he will first have to prove himself in the Eredivisie.

At the moment, Barcelona have so many options in midfield that Busquets has no chance of playing regularly, but he should see plenty of action at De Grolsch Veste.

The Spanish ace will surely relish the chance to showcase his unique abilities in the Netherlands and could even be in line to make his debut this Saturday when Twente take in a trip to Heerenveen.