Real Madrid are reportedly closer to completing the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen for around £50million.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has made an offer Spurs can’t refuse in the last 48 hours as Eriksen is now being lined up to finally join Madrid on September 2nd.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract, so it makes sense that Tottenham may cash in on him now rather than lose him on a free in a year’s time.

According to Diario Gol, Perez saw this as an unmissable opportunity, though his manager Zinedine Zidane is not keen on the potential deal.

The report explains that Zidane would rather have Manchester United’s Paul Pogba come in to strengthen in a slightly deeper midfield role, whereas he doesn’t see Eriksen as an upgrade on the likes of Isco.

This seems harsh given the 27-year-old has been a world class performer for Spurs, so it will be interesting to see if he can win Zidane over if this deal does indeed go through in the coming days.

Regardless, Pogba seems a far less realistic target for the moment as United are under less pressure to sell and could not replace him until January anyway.