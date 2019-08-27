The latest on the Christian Eriksen transfer situation is far from ideal for Tottenham as they’re rather left in limbo over their star player’s situation.

It currently looks most likely that the Denmark international will stay with Spurs for one more season as he’s not currently set to get his preferred move to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who name Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as potential suitors, but only as a replacement for Neymar or Paulo Dybala if they leave before the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s also not clear if Eriksen would want a move to either of those clubs anyway, with the Mail suggesting Spain is his preference, with La Liga’s big two most likely to show an interest in him once he’s a free agent next summer.

There is no mention, however, of possible interest from Atletico Madrid, who have also been linked with Eriksen by the Daily Star.

The 27-year-old has been benched by Mauricio Pochettino in games against Aston Villa and Newcastle so far this season and Spurs could really do with finding out as soon as possible what the player’s situation is going to be this season.

The Mail echo reports elsewhere stating Eriksen is refusing to even discuss a new contract with Tottenham.