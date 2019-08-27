Good news for Real Madrid: Zidane could get crucial injury boost vs Villarreal

Real Madrid could reportedly see Eden Hazard recover from injury in time to make his debut for the club against Villarreal this weekend.

The 28-year-old picked up a thigh problem on the eve of the new La Liga campaign, and has in turn missed the opening two games of the season.

Los Blancos picked up four points in those outings without him, but naturally, having arrived as their marquee signing this summer, they’ll be desperate to get him into the fold as soon as possible without taking any unnecessary risks over his fitness.

According to Marca though, it’s suggested that Hazard is ‘pushing to return’ in time to face Villarreal on Sunday, although given the nature of the injury problem, he’ll undoubtedly be monitored throughout the week to determine whether or not he runs any risk of aggravating the problem.

With the international break to follow, Zinedine Zidane and his medical staff may well be tempted to avoid the temptation to push Hazard back into action, albeit Marca go on to add that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is confident that his talisman will be able to feature for the national side over the break.

Time will tell if Hazard passes the first test in terms of being available for selection this weekend though, as Real Madrid fans will certainly be eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of him in competitive action.

Zidane’s side have managed to score four goals in their first two games, although they’ll now hope to bounce back from the disappointment of being held at home by Real Valladolid on Saturday.