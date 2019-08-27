Inter make improved offer on personal terms for Alexis Sanchez, await Man Utd green light

Inter have reportedly increased their offer on how much of Alexis Sanchez’s wages that they’ll cover to try and seal the deal for the Man Utd star.

The 30-year-old has endured a bitterly disappointing time at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal in January 2018, as he’s managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

In turn, speculation has been rife this summer that he could be axed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to stamp his mark on the squad, and with just days remaining before the transfer window closes in Italy, it’s suggested that Inter could still manage to secure a deal.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have increased their offer on Sanchez’s wages as they’re willing to pay around €5m of his €12m salary, with Man Utd expected to pay the rest.

With that in mind, it’s added that it now ultimately rests with United to decide on whether or not to green light the Chilean international’s exit, at which point, he could find himself heading to the San Siro to further bolster Antonio Conte’s squad.

Inter got off to an impressive start in Serie A on Monday night, securing a 4-0 win over Lecce.

As noted by BBC Sport, they’ve already splashed out a whopping £74m on Romelu Lukaku, and the former Man Utd forward could still be joined by a familiar face in the Nerazzurri squad with Sanchez seemingly edging ever closer to sealing a move to Inter ahead of the deadline.

Lukaku and Stefano Sensi wasted little time in making their presence felt as they both scored on their debuts, and there could be yet be another reinforcement on the way for Conte in the coming days.

As for United, question marks could be raised over the touted exit, as having already sold Lukaku, letting Sanchez leave too would perhaps leave Solskjaer short of quality depth up front.