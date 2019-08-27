Leicester City star ‘days’ away from completing transfer exit

Leicester City forward Fousseni Diabate is reportedly closing in on a transfer away from the club as he looks set for a move to Turkish side Sivasspor.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at the King Power Stadium and a move away perhaps now makes sense for him in order to further his career.

Despite looking an exciting young talent when he joined, it’s just not happened for Diabate at Leicester and he could now be heading off to Turkey.

The Leicester Mercury claim talks have already taken place over the Mali Under-23 international’s departure, which could be completed in days.

Initially signed by Claude Puel, Diabate is seemingly out of favour with manager Brendan Rodgers, with plenty of competition ahead of him in this Foxes squad.

“I’d seen a bit of (Diabate). I’d done my homework on him,” Rodgers said.

“It’s one of those where he is a talent, but there are others ahead of him. You can only have so many. We’ve got Harvey (Barnes), Demarai (Gray) and Marc Albrighton.

“It’s difficult for the likes of Diabate and Rachid (Ghezzal) because there are players in front of them.

“There will be, in the next few weeks, opportunities for these guys to go and play.”