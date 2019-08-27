Liverpool star in line for possible October return from injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly likely to make it back from injury after the September international break.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a return in late September or early October looks the most likely for the Brazil international, who went off injured in the opening Premier League game of the season against Norwich City.

Adrian has filled in reasonably well for Alisson during his absence, but there’s no doubt the Reds would love to have their first-choice goalkeeper back as soon as possible after his tremendous performances last season.

The 26-year-old proved a superb signing from Roma, helping LFC win the Champions League final and finish a very close second in the Premier League.

The Echo suggest Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Alisson can return soon, and fans would surely be happy if they can have him back between the sticks from October until the end of the season.

Liverpool will have to do as well as they can until then to protect Adrian, with in-form defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip surely good enough to ensure the team’s defensive record doesn’t suffer too much.