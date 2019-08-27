Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could reportedly change things around for the Reds’ next Premier League game against Burnley this weekend.

The Liverpool Echo explore the options available to Klopp, and suggest there might be room for rotation at Turf Moor, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain making sense as two players who could come in to add a bit more of an attacking edge to the team’s midfield.

The report states Fabinho looks a certain starter, but there could perhaps be room for Klopp to leave out Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum after both started against Arsenal at the weekend.

It seems clear LFC have plenty of quality options in their squad these days, with Klopp doing great work to ensure there is a depth of quality in almost every area of the pitch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain recently signed a new contract at Anfield and seems a player who could now start to be eased into the side more often after a lengthy spell out injured.

Milner, meanwhile, is a reliable veteran who surely deserves more playing time than he’s getting at the moment.