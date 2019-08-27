Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan was reportedly left out of the club’s matchday squad for last night’s Premier League 2 clash against Southampton ahead of a potential transfer.

This is according to a report from the Liverpool Echo, who note that Duncan has recently been linked with a move away from Anfield with Fiorentina and FC Nordsjælland his suitors.

The 18-year-old forward has looked a top prospect in Liverpool’s academy, though he doesn’t necessarily look as close to a first-team breakthrough as he may have hoped to have been by now.

It could be that Duncan leaves to pursue first-team football, even if only on loan for the season, and his absence from the squad to take on Southampton suggests something is either close, or that he is simply distracted by the transfer rumours and not in the right state of mind to play.

LFC fans will certainly hope this can be resolved soon and that there’s a positive outcome for the youngster’s development.