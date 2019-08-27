Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise onto Reds captain Jordan Henderson for the way he’s silenced his haters during his time at Anfield.

The England international has had his critics during his time as a Liverpool player, and the spotlight was on him even more when he was named club captain following the departure of Steven Gerrard in 2015.

Redknapp believes Henderson deserves credit for always giving his all and for taking on such a difficult job in replacing a club legend like Gerrard, as well as other famous predecessors as Liverpool captain.

“When you walk out as the skipper at Anfield, you think of the players of the past who have performed the same role,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“You think about Graeme Souness, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen and more. You think about what they did as captains and what you could do too. So many greats wore this armband for Liverpool… can I do it justice?

“I’m sure Henderson will have thought the same. He won’t have taken being named the new leader of this club lightly, especially after taking over from a legend like Gerrard.

“Henderson was under pressure. There was expectation on the England midfielder, and he got a lot of stick at times. He had his haters, but he has hushed them all.

“I have never been to watch my former side and left thinking Henderson did not have a right good go. At the very least, he puts in a shift. You can always count on him to give his all.

“He has not got Gerrard’s X Factor in midfield, but who has? He was one of a kind. But Henderson is still worth his weight in gold for what he offers Liverpool, on and off the pitch. He does what he does brilliantly. He’s not flash, he’s not flamboyant. He just does his job.”

The 29-year-old has now made 100 appearances as LFC skipper following the 3-1 win over Arsenal, and he remains a hugely important part of how Jurgen Klopp’s side play.

Henderson lifted the Champions League title with Liverpool last season and his role in the club’s rise in recent years should not be down-played.

He’ll now be hoping he can do something that Gerrard never managed – lift the Premier League trophy with Liverpool.