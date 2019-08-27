Liverpool only had one major summer transfer target and decided not to sign him because he was too expensive.

The player in question is young defender Lloyd Kelly, who ended up moving to Bournemouth for £13million – a price seen as too much for the Reds, according to Paul Gorst in a question and answer session on the Liverpool Echo.

Kelly looks a bright prospect who could have been a decent backup option for Liverpool, but £13m is a lot to pay for an inexperienced squad player.

Instead, the highly-rated 20-year-old ended up leaving Bristol City for a move to Bournemouth, which could end up being a good move for his development.

Kelly should see more regular Premier League football with Eddie Howe’s side, which may end up one day opening the door to a big club like Liverpool again.

The England Under-21 international is not the biggest name, but at £13m would have been a level above the work the Reds did elsewhere in the market, with signings of players not yet ready to be involved in the first-team in the form of Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

“Lloyd Kelly was seriously considered by Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards, but Bournemouth’s £13m deal was enough to keep the Reds away from the negotiating table,” Gorst told the Echo.

“The idea was that Kelly would have room to improve at a steady rate as second fiddle behind undisputed left-back Andy Robertson.

“Other than him, though, the Reds steered clear of any significant moves. Klopp was more than happy with the squad that won the Champions League and finished runners-up to Manchester City with 97 points.”