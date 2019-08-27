Manchester United reportedly face being without left-back Luke Shaw for a month after he went off with an injury against Crystal Palace.

The England international is expected to miss around a month with a hamstring problem, according to talkSPORT, which could potentially be a big blow to the Red Devils.

Ashley Young replaced Shaw against Palace and looked unconvincing, with the 34-year-old now surely past his best, having never exactly been the most convincing option at left-back anyway.

United fans are clearly worried about the prospect of seeing more of Young in the starting XI in the coming weeks, and many are urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to consider someone else.

In theory, Man Utd have a few options for that role as they could also resort to using backup players Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo there.

However, it seems many MUFC supporters would like to see Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot get his chance to cover for Shaw.

It is worth noting that, according to the Sun, Dalot is currently injured as well, though the report quotes Solskjaer as suggesting he’ll be back soon, with fans already calling for him to get an opportunity anyway…

Its time we have diogo dalot playing that left back than ashley young — #DAVIE_BET™?? (@Ck_davie) August 27, 2019

Dalot needs to get fit ASAP, I cba

with Ashley Young at LB imo — Cal ?? (@UtdCaIIum) August 27, 2019

I’ll Start Dalot over young anyday https://t.co/v6Ea8sLHDN — El Chicote (@AndresFromGuad) August 27, 2019

Dalot should replace Shaw not Young. He can play both left and right back better https://t.co/uun8tgXjjW — Amirul (@acikamirul) August 27, 2019

Diogo Dalot. Young is a horrible footballer, Rojo must find his way out of the club and Darmian is so surprising that he is still here. — Archie (@Utd_007) August 26, 2019

Dalot is back

He must play that role https://t.co/kzOWNGRcMR — DON KOKO?? (@kokoBerry_) August 26, 2019