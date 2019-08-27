Manchester United are reportedly determined not to sell midfielder Fred this summer despite transfer interest from Fiorentina.

The Brazil international has struggled during his time at Old Trafford so far and one imagines few fans would be that bothered about seeing him leave.

It has recently been reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Nazione, that Fred is a target for Fiorentina, with some contact made to Man Utd about a possible deal.

Still, it seems selling Fred is not on the agenda for the Red Devils as the Times claim he’s been promised more playing time this season as long as he impresses in training.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with the 26-year-old coming good this season due to the club’s shortage of options in that area of the pitch.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini have both recently left without replacements coming in, while Nemanja Matic has fallen out of favour after some poor form.

If Fred can finally fulfil his potential he could well be an important player for United this season, but fans will hope this transfer decision doesn’t come back to haunt the club.