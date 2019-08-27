Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly keen to discuss his situation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as clubs monitor his situation ahead of the September 2nd transfer deadline in Europe.

The Serbia international looks firmly out of favour with the Red Devils right now, having failed to play a single minute for the club in their opening three games of the season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Matic now wants to meet with Solskjaer to find a solution to this problem as he fears he’s got a long way back to replace Scott McTominay in the starting XI.

Despite the recent departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, there still seems to be no role for Matic in Solskjaer’s midfield, and it may well be time for the 31-year-old to move on.

Matic notably had a poor pre-season and most fans would probably be glad to see him go after a lack of real impact since his transfer from Chelsea two years ago.

The former Blues ace was previously one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe so should have a decent number of suitors, even if he’s perhaps unlikely to carry on at the very highest level from this point onwards.