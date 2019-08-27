Alexis Sanchez will reportedly be largely frozen out of the Manchester United first-team if he does not complete a transfer to Inter Milan this summer.

The Chile international has majorly flopped at Old Trafford and the club remain in talks with Inter about a deal, though some disagreements over his wages remain an issue.

The Times are therefore reporting on how Sanchez’s season might play out if he remains with United instead of getting his escape to the San Siro.

The report claims that the 30-year-old would primarily be used in Carabao Cup and Europa League matches for the Red Devils, rather than for bigger games in the Premier League.

It’s suggested that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would rather give more time to 17-year-old attacker Mason Greenwood instead, with the academy prospect looking a talent worth developing.

Sanchez now looks past his best and not worth using too often, so fans won’t be disappointed if he’s not involved much, even if they’d surely rather MUFC successfully offloaded him this summer.