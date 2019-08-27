Manchester United may reportedly still be considering a future transfer move for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international looks an outstanding talent after catching the eye for Sporting in recent times, and he had another fine game this weekend as he set up three goals for his club.

And this has once again sparked talk of possible interest from Man Utd as O Jogo, with translation from Sport Witness, report that Fernandes was scouted by the Red Devils.

The report also claims other clubs such as Chelsea, Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Sevilla were present at the game, though it’s not clear if they were all watching the same player.

Chelsea will no doubt have their eye on potential signings for once their transfer ban ends, with Fernandes a player who could add some goal threat and creativity to their side after the summer loss of Eden Hazard.

As for United, the Mail claimed their scouts were unconvinced about Fernandes this summer, and there’s no doubt there’s some risk in spending big – perhaps as much as £63million, according to the Mirror – on a player shining in a far less competitive league.

Still, Sport Witness make the point that MUFC scouted Victor Lindelof for some time before finally bringing him in from Benfica, so it may be that they’re similarly taking their time with Fernandes and continuing to monitor him.