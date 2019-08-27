Real Madrid are reportedly ready to consider a transfer move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if they fail to do a deal for Neymar this summer.

According to Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez is unsure about Milinkovic-Savic’s £95million asking price at Lazio, but could be tempted to try signing the Serbia international if he cannot land his priority target in the form of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

It seems clear that Milinkovic-Savic is ready to make the step up to a bigger club and that he could do a job for a team like Real right now, with Los Blancos in need of a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Manchester United were notably linked with the 24-year-old by Marca and others in recent times, though a deal failed to materialise this summer.

Still, one imagines the Red Devils would do well to try again for Milinkovic-Savic soon, with the club yet to replace the likes of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in midfield after their recent exits.

The Daily Mirror also claim Nemanja Matic’s Man Utd future is uncertain, so if Milinkovic-Savic is still available in January he could be well worth trying for.

United will therefore surely be hoping he doesn’t end up moving to the Bernabeu instead.