(Photo) Neymar’s father drops biggest hint yet over Barcelona transfer return

Neymar continues to be linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the player’s father has dropped a huge transfer hint on Instagram.

See the image below as Barca and Brazil legend Rivaldo posted a picture on Instagram of Neymar, calling for him to go back to the Nou Camp this summer.

Neymar Senior was then seen giving the post a ‘like’, which seems a pretty big indicator that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is more likely to choose Barcelona over Real Madrid.

?? Neymar's father has liked this post. pic.twitter.com/haLfcGOZxZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2019

Reports by El Chiringuito and others have linked the 27-year-old with both La Liga giants, but in this day and age, something as simple as a like on social media can be very revealing.

The transfer window closes for Spanish clubs on September 2nd, so it shouldn’t be too long now until we learn where Neymar will be playing for the rest of this season.