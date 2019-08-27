Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly making something of a surprise ultimatum over selling Neymar to Real Madrid before the end of the summer transfer window.

Neymar has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer by El Chiringuito and others, though it seems it is Zinedine Zidane’s side who could hold the key to getting the deal done.

According to a surprise report from AS, PSG are willing to accept letting their star forward go as long as they land Real youngster Vinicius Junior in return.

The Brazilian wonderkid is a top prospect, though with all the big names on the books at the Bernabeu it seems a little puzzling that AS claim he’s the only player PSG are willing to consider signing as part of the Neymar deal.

Vinicius could well be an ideal long-term replacement for the 27-year-old, but it’s also a bit of a gamble to replace such a proven star with a relatively inexperienced teenager.

Vinicius only turned 19 this summer and is not yet an automatic starter for Madrid, but clearly PSG have seen a lot of potential in his performances.

It remains to be seen if there’s any hope left for Barcelona in re-signing Neymar in the coming days.