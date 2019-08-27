Paul Pogba’s brother speaks out about Manchester United star’s potential Real Madrid transfer

The brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted he thinks it could be good for the France international to get a transfer to Real Madrid.

Speaking to AS, as translated by Goal, Manchego forward Mathias Pogba explained that he felt his brother could ‘use’ Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane.

It’s certainly something of an open secret that Pogba has had a difficult time at Old Trafford, having failed to live up to expectations at the club after his big-money transfer from Juventus in 2016.

The former Juve star arrived at United with the reputation of being one of the best players in the world in his position, but he just hasn’t looked quite the right fit with the Red Devils.

One imagines Pogba could improve with better players around him at Real Madrid, but that chance is surely gone for this summer as the transfer window shutting early for Premier League clubs means Man Utd would be unable to sign a replacement for their star player until January.

Still, Pogba’s brother has kept the Pogba Madrid headlines going with his quotes below.

“I don’t know, I’m not inside the Bernabeu. In football you never know,” he said.

“He is very well, as always. No one expects me to say something bad about United. He is a professional and his present is there.

“The future? It depends on the clubs: that Manchester wants to sell and that Madrid wants to buy. This is business.

“Everyone knows that my brother could use Real Madrid and Zidane. Those who have to talk are Madrid and Manchester United.

“I don’t know what to say…Zidane has always spoken well of my brother, it’s an honour.”