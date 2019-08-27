Real Madrid in talks over €70m star to deliver marquee signing for Zidane

Real Madrid are reportedly in negotiations over the possible signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes before the transfer deadline.

Los Blancos have had a busy summer with the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic arriving to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s attacking options.

The Spanish giants have picked up four points from their opening two La Liga games, but with the transfer window still open for business, they could yet try to add one more marquee reinforcement to the squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, it has been suggested that super-agent Jorge Mendes is acting on behalf of Real Madrid in discussions with Sporting over a possible deal for Fernandes.

It’s added that he’ll likely cost €70m to prise away from the Portuguese giants, while he’s seen as Madrid’s alternative to Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba as club president Florentino Perez isn’t willing to green light a move given the Frenchman’s touted €170m valuation.

In turn, that would suggest that Fernandes is the more likely of the two to arrive at the Bernabeu before the deadline, but time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs before personal terms can be discussed with just days remaining before the window closes.

Zidane arguably has enough in that area of his squad already with various options at his disposal, but given Fernandes bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances last season, he would be a quality addition to any squad this summer.

With that in mind, he could help add another dynamic to their attack, one that Zidane will perhaps be pleased with despite his desire to see Pogba arrive this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.