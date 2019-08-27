Real Madrid primed to try to hijack Barcelona move for superstar if talks fail

Real Madrid have reportedly positioned themselves ready to try and swoop for Neymar if a move to Barcelona fails to materialise this summer.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, club officials from Barcelona met with their Paris Saint-Germain counterparts on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal.

While no agreement was reached after those talks, it is suggested that it was a positive meeting and that Neymar is pushing for a return to the Nou Camp with talk of a €170m offer being on the table from the Catalan giants.

It remains to be seen if the two parties can reach a deal with the transfer deadline fast approaching, but according to AS, Real Madrid have agent Wagner Ribeiro in Paris on stand-by to try and advance their position on Neymar if talks break down with Barcelona.

Time will tell if that window of opportunity opens for Los Blancos, as it seems as though it all essentially hinges on whether or not Barcelona can wrap up a switch in the coming days.

Nevertheless, it’s a sensible strategy from their rivals, as they won’t want to waste any time in trying to prise Neymar away from PSG if they have a chance to do so following Barca’s possible failure to get a deal done.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with the reigning Ligue 1 champions, scoring 51 goals in just 58 games. However, injuries have limited him and they haven’t been able to emerge as a genuine contender in Europe despite his arrival.

In turn, that has seemingly led to doubt over his future in France, and now it’s seemingly a waiting game as far as Real Madrid are concerned, as they’re ready to pounce and will seemingly try to hijack Barcelona’s move if they are unsuccessful.