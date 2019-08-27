Report reveals outcome of Barcelona-PSG meeting, Neymar stance amid talk of €170m offer

Barcelona’s meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday has now reportedly ended, with the two clubs not yet finding an agreement for Neymar.

With just days to go before the transfer deadline, speculation is still rife over the Brazilian superstar’s future and whether or not he will remain with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

According to Mundo Deportivo, no agreement was found in the meeting on Tuesday, but it’s claimed that Barcelona are positive that a deal can still be done in the coming days while Neymar is said to be pushing for a return to the Nou Camp.

Further, the report adds that there have been suggestions of a €170m offer from Barcelona being put on the table to prise their former star back to the club, with the fee said to be payable in two instalments.

The above would suggest that it was a productive meeting and that perhaps the two parties have moved closer to finding an agreement to allow Neymar to make a late transfer back to the Catalan giants. with Sport echoing the same outcome.

However, there is no official word from either club as of yet and so with time running out, it remains to be seen if they can get a deal over the line prior to the deadline.

Neymar, 27, has enjoyed a prolific spell with PSG after bagging 51 goals in just 58 appearances, but injuries have limited him and they’ve continued to be left frustrated over their lack of competitiveness in Europe.

In turn, after a previously glittering spell at Barcelona where he scored 105 goals in 186 outings while winning countless trophies including two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup among many others, he could still be set for a return to his former club this summer.

Time will tell though if an offer is made which convinces PSG to sell their talisman, as they will perhaps have no time left to find a suitable replacement in this window.